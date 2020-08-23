Editor:
I read with dismay a letter to the editor in your August 9 edition. The headline read: "No realistic way to stop coronavirus." The main idea promoted by the author was that the virus is so small that no mask, other than possibly N-95 masks, can effectively "catch" the germs. Therefore, he concludes that "we're not going to stop this until it runs its course. It is time to accept that and move on."
The conclusion is based on several important fallacies:
1) Yes, the virus is extremely small, but it doesn't transmit from human to human by itself. It hitches a ride on much larger aerosol droplets that stand a much greater chance of being "caught", even by a multilayer cloth mask.
2) More importantly, everyone should know by now that wearing a mask, even a cloth mask, protects other people much more than the wearer. The CDC guidelines are pretty clear about this: From their website: "Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others."
3) A growing list of countries have controlled the virus and are moving on, e.g. New Zealand, Italy, Germany, China. The fact is we can move on and control the virus if we are smart about it. And being smart about it includes wearing masks in public places.
The main problem with this letter is it uses garbage "science" to encourage those people who are looking for an excuse to not wear a mask. That puts everyone else at risk.
Hank Ames
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.