I read with great interest the diatribe against WCCF you published in the letters to the editor on Nov. 16. So now if any of us have a complaint against any other media outlet we come to The Sun instead of going directly to that media outlet?
Or do we only do that if that other media outlet is of a conservative bent? Please let us know.
Once again The Sun showcases its leftist leanings.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
