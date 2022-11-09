Editor's Note: The Daily Sun's policy on letters criticizing businesses in general is not to publish a letter because the business being criticized to thousands of readers is not able to answer the criticism and we deem it unfair that both sides of the issue cannot be published. We do allow exceptions for large corporations or utilities who we deem "fair game."
Editor:
On October 12, I submitted a letter to The Daily Sun which was critical of two large corporations, essentially monopolies, serving this area which did an inadequate of keeping clients, customers and patients informed as to the status of when their services would be back in operation. The letter was denied publication for the following reason - "we have a policy not to criticize businesses that cannot give their side of things in a letter."
Simply not a true statement. These are large corporations with PR departments and can respond to anything anytime. Also, since my letter was declined several letters have been published being very critical of one of the companies, but not one about the other. Both companies did little or nothing to help the Storm Watch programs which were doing a outstanding job of trying to keep folks informed as best they could. Their voice mails after Ian passed were also pathetic. The thrust of my letter was simply a request to both companies to become better corporate citizens during the next crisis whatever it is.
Over the last several years the media, both written and visual, have fallen into a state of disfavor with the public in general for a multitude of reasons, one of which is the attitude that "we will decide what you need to know." In other words, selective reporting. My question is, was my letter being denied publication a good example of "selective censorship of free speech?" Just asking?
