Editor:
Some of the letters to the editor in the last few days must have been written by people who injected too much Lysol. One person was concerned about our country falling for Socialism, Marxism and communism.
The biggest threats to our country now is racism and Trumpism. There have been numerous attacks on people of different ethnic groups. The attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6 is proof how dangerous pushing the Big Lie can be.
Another is worried about the future of our country. So am I but for different reasons. She said it made her sick to see a police officer sent to prison for the George Floyd incident. I worked in law enforcement for 30 years. It made me sick to see an officer murder someone. Floyd was definitely not a model citizen but did not deserve what he got.
I appreciate all honest officers who put their life on the line every day. I wonder if it had been a Black officer and a white criminal if she would have felt the same. She also complained about black women organizing BLM and the money they made. Who did she think was going to organize it? The KKK? I have a bigger problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene who claims many Democrats are pedophiles.
People have to come together and get behind our elected leaders and not the Big Lie. Until then there will be no peace.
I do agree with her last statement, “let us pray that God has not given up on us”.
Donald Geoffroy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.