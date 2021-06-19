Editor:
It seems the Daily Sun has exited elementary school using innuendoes and graduated to a more straightforward approach; cheap shots. No longer are they relying on “insurrection” as opposed to “peaceful protest” to address those terrible conservatives. By the way, you progressives can easily identify those conservatives; just mention your disdain for the Constitution and, horror of horrors, they will support the document. It is no wonder that the media gets their panties twisted. That sickness must be ended.
On to that graduation! Monday’s paper provided the usual Top Five Stories Online. But for the first time, a Letter to the Editor was included. That letter was titled “George Floyd not someone to honor." So before his progressive readers got apoplexy, your digital editor offered a solution as to how such a ridiculous situation could occur. It had to be that “a Facebook group somewhere that is involved in political discussion must have linked to the letter”.
Whew! Your digital editor smoothly handled that problem. But wait a minute! Facebook? You have likely started a massive search within the Facebook ranks trying to find such a group that might have penetrated the Facebook conservative barrier. If you want to take a cheap shot, you may want to try one more credible. Maybe an old folks coffee cloth, for example.
I am not on social media, but I read the original letter and absolutely agree; George Floyd should be despised, not honored.
George Ruchti
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.