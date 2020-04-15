Editor:
There is much commotion surrounding the letter to the editor suggesting that efforts to cure elderly patients of COVID-19 are wasted and would be better applied to curing younger patients. Many angry letters against the writer ensued and there were those that suggested that The Sun was doing a disservice to its readers by printing such radical dogma.
The Sun even apologized for publishing it and suggested that it would review its policy concerning letters to the editor. I would propose that both are wrong. Our Constitution provides for both freedom of speech and freedom of the press and both are vital to a free society. One famous quote, possibly from Voltaire, states: “I do not agree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
We should not inhibit speech just because we do not like the message or the messenger. Likewise a free press should be able to shine light on ideas that may not be acceptable to a segment of its readers. The original letter writer, however, was ominously prescient as the current COVID-19 pandemic is revealing shortages of vital medical technology. Hospitals are preparing policy guidelines for deciding which patients will receive lifesaving therapies.
Given a choice between a 30-year -old and a 75-year-old patient with only one piece of equipment between them, one doctor said that the reality of the situation was that the 30-year old would get the equipment and the 75-year old “would be made comfortable.”
David L. Rose
Englewood
