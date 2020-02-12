Editor:
This is in reference to a Viewpoint letter to the editor on Feb. 4 about abortions.
The stupidity and ignorance is astounding. The letter writer claims: "However some of them have been partial birth abortions" and goes on to berate women about their "choice," accusing them of murder!
You mister need to seriously educate yourself. Please read the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act signed into law Nov. 5, 2003.
Nobody is killing babies! Under law that would be considered murder!
Now, unless you walk a mile in women's shoes, what right do you have to judge?
What right do you have to tell anybody what to do? It is none of your business.
Maybe we should put forth a law for men to be forced to have vasectomies?
Stop perpetuating these lies and get informed! Or better yet: Go adopt some of those thousands of unwanted babies and kids that are waiting for homes.
Have a nice day.
Birgit Hanson
North Port
