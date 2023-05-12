The other morning when I opened The Daily Sun newspaper, I found an amazing letter from an uninformed anti-gunner. Evidently, the person didn’t do any research before penning his screed. He spoke about weapons that fire hundreds of bullets a minute and how they should be banned for civilian ownership.
As a former holder of two federal firearms licenses, let me educate people as to the real facts. Fully automatic firearms aka machine guns that fire hundreds of rounds a minute have been heavily regulated by the federal government since the NFA of 1934, the FFA of 1938, the GCA of 1968 and the Firearms Owners Protection Act of 1986 and its infamous “Hughes Amendment” which prohibits civilian ownership of fully automatic weapons manufactured after 1986.
What this onerous prohibition did was to raise the price of existing automatic weapons way out of range of private ownership for regular Americans. As an example, an M-16 which normally retails for $500 to a $1,000 now costs $15,000 to $20,000 to purchase.
Even if we want one, the process is extremely difficult. You need to fill out a lot of paperwork, undergo a thorough FBI background check, including mug shots and fingerprints and pay an un-refundable $200 transfer fee. This whole process usually takes up to a year.
Next time before you spout such (nonsense), take the time to do some research before making a fool out of yourself.
