Editor:
A recent letter “Climate change biggest of all Biden’s lies,” is in fact a real whopper itself.
The main tenet to his argument, “Man contributes 3% of the naturally occurring CO2”, is wrong. Natural CO2 levels during the last 10,000 years, when human culture has flourished, varied from 0.025% - 0.028%. This ended starting 140 years ago when humans began emitting trillions of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Currently CO2 levels are 0.0417%, a level not seen for 3 million years. This is a 49% increase (not 3%), all due to humans. Crawley then compares his (very low) human contribution to all the gases in the Earth’s entire atmosphere which gives a wrong and irrelevant small percentage.
He then claims that climate is caused by the Milankovitch and sun cycles. These are indeed natural cycles affecting climate. However, taking into account all natural cycles, Earth should be undergoing a very slow temperature decrease toward a distant (50,000 years) glacial period. Man-made CO2 emissions have completely overwhelmed this trend increasing the global temperature by 1.1℃ and climbing.
He recommends Googling “climate hoax” to get your information. Please don’t waste your time. All you will find is the same kind of incorrect, misleading propaganda as he has used here. Try NASA, NOAA, Carbon Brief or IPCC for scientific valid information.
Climate change is a serious global crises that must be addressed. Biden’s responsible plan will not bankrupt the country, but will help prevent further climate damage while creating massive employment opportunities.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
