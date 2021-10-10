The recent letter titled, “Column on climate issues just not true” is just not true.
The letter’s creator, ignoring expert findings of thousands of dedicated scientists from highly respected scientific organizations worldwide, regurgitates incorrect, irrelevant and/or misleading claims.
A couple of examples:
Claim that global warming is “not happening” giving as “evidence” that “U.S. temperatures have been trending down for about 20 years.”
Wrong.
Per NOAA, contiguous U.S. average temperatures from 1895-2020 increased at a rate of 0.16℉/Decade. More importantly, temperatures in one country on Earth is not evidence of global temperature.
Claim that “sea-level rise (is) (the same rate for hundreds of years).”
Wrong.
A paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analysis of sea-level rise over the last 2,500 years shows essentially no sea-level rise.
In the last 100 years, when the rate is actually rising, it is accelerating. Global mean sea level has risen about 9 inches since 1880, a third of that in just the last two and a half decades. Just from 2018 to 2019, global sea level rose 0.24 inches.
He closed by stooping to calling global warming “a hoax,” a technique used by right-wing radicals who have no real, fact-based arguments. It is a despicable technique intended to mislead, confuse, scare and bury the truth.
Instead of writing nonsense, wouldn’t it be much better to embrace the real world and what is actually happening? Writing fantasy doesn’t help anyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.