Editor:
In response to a letter, titled "2013 law made propaganda OK to use." The writer should fact check his information before repeating already debunked myths.
Your newspaper should also do the same before printing such falsehoods that some readers will accept as truth without ever questioning them.
Dennis Opritza
North Port
