Editor:
I have written previously about the same person quoting word for word from the "Book of Urantis," without citing her source.
The gentleman from Charlotte Harbor was correct to say suicide was being encouraged, but this latest plagiarism is talking about suicide for others, not herself, because the book is a clearly eugenics-supporting tome. This "bible" says that subhumans should be culled from the human race, meaning the sick, mentally challenged, disabled, elderly infirm, anyone deemed unworthy by the superior race. Google it. It's amazingly transparent in its genocidal leanings.
My beef with the Sun editors is that they allow someone to quote word for word, but don't require the citation. Most everyone who quotes from the mainstream religious books, or any other written work, do cite chapter and verse, and rightly so.
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
