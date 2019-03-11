Editor:
A letter dated March 6 responded to an incident involving a Port Charlotte High School teacher. The doctor/writer conveniently forgot to mention that Kaepernick represents a revolutionary movement based on "social justice" and a hatred of law enforcement whom he openly referred to as "pigs."
Kaepernick cries racism. Why does he not decry black-on-black crime in the country or the hundreds killed in Chicago due to black-on-black violence, or the failing inner city schools which provide no more than babysitting services for black and minority students, the majority of whom come from single-parent families. Nor does he mention Democrat-provided plantations in the form of social welfare programs and government give-aways.
The letter reeks of social justice, which was originally preached by the likes of Castro and Stalin. Castro was a socialist democrat, sound familiar?
This drivel is openly taught in America's public schools, including Charlotte County.
Black lives matter? Wouldn't that be considered exclusionary?
Khrushchev said, “we will bury you.” He was wrong, we're burying ourselves.
Arthur Cronk
Port Charlotte
