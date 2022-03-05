Florida’s net metering rate system was put in place in 2008 to incentivize customers to invest in rooftop solar by saving money on electric bills. And ever since, the utilities have been trying to kill net metering. Net metering rates should be altered only after the rooftop industry matures, which will be years from now.
The bill before the House this week will increase the energy bills of rooftop solar users to the point that it will not be possible to make a return on the solar investment. As testified by the overwhelming numbers of the public, the bill (even as amended) will kill the rooftop solar industry. And for what? To satisfy the greed of the utility monopoly who literally wrote the bill. A survey released last week by Mason-Dixon showed 84% of Florida voters support net metering. This bill is not in the interest of the public. It only serves special interests.
In a nation and a state where choice is an important value, this bill takes away the choice of saving money on electric bills. It’s not just homeowners who will lose out. Businesses and houses of worship will suffer if this bill becomes law. The bill is going to kill over 40,000 jobs in Florida by closing solar rooftop businesses.
Please kill HB 741 by using your leadership influence, and if it comes to a vote, say NO.
