It was the early 1960s and as a college student I didn’t have much money for Christmas presents, and so I came up with a plan. I would put an ad in the newspaper offering to send a letter from Santa to the children of all the parents out there if they sent me 50 cents.
Well, the requests started coming in, but one letter in particular caught my attention.
The letter began, "If you are really Santa you will help me. This summer, the father of our four children left us and I am desperate, please help us."
I knew the owner of the Chevrolet dealership in the town she was from and I called and read the letter.
"I’ll check it out," he said.
On Christmas morning, a pickup pulled into her yard filled with clothing and toys, and she was also given a $500 check.
I suspect it was one of the best Christmas’s she ever had. I know it was the best one I ever had.
Paul Boardway
Lake Suzy
