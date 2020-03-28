Editor:'
Your “apology” to readers for publishing a disgusting letter did not go nearly far enough. You asked where you should “draw the line” in allowing people freedom to express their views under the 1st Amendment of our Constitution. Clearly, you draw the line at the point where our courts have drawn it: when someone advocates treason or incites others to violate the rights of our citizens, including the right to life.
His “let them die” advocacy is effectively inciting our government and healthcare institutions to commit murder by intentionally failing to act when action could save lives — not one life, but perhaps hundreds of thousands. Is that not a form of genocide? Our nation went to war to stop Hitler from genocide.
You wrote, “For our readers who were offended Sunday, we again apologize.” Certainly every sane reader capable of empathy was offended. You should apologize for not knowing the limitations of free speech under our Constitution, and for not having the good judgment to toss the letter in the shredder. Publishing it to stimulate controversy in your Letters to the Editor column is going too far.
Dean M. Laux
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.