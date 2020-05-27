Editor:

Concerning the letter about "Child King Trump" on May 8.

This letter was full of misinformation direct from a Trump hater. I am not naive. I base my decisions on facts and don't believe everything I read or hear from the media.

If you want the truth about COVID-19, look at the time line. It is important to use information and data from a variety of sources and not let hatred color your decisions.

This letter was not sent to inform Floridians, but to divide us.

Stand tall Americans. Think for yourself. Weigh information with an eye on who is presenting it and what are their motives. Stop the hatred.

Susan Janovic

Punta Gorda

