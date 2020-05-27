Editor:
Concerning the letter about "Child King Trump" on May 8.
This letter was full of misinformation direct from a Trump hater. I am not naive. I base my decisions on facts and don't believe everything I read or hear from the media.
If you want the truth about COVID-19, look at the time line. It is important to use information and data from a variety of sources and not let hatred color your decisions.
This letter was not sent to inform Floridians, but to divide us.
Stand tall Americans. Think for yourself. Weigh information with an eye on who is presenting it and what are their motives. Stop the hatred.
Susan Janovic
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.