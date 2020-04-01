Editor:

Yesterday morning when I read the horrible letter "Give up, let older virus patients die" I was so furious I could not speak. I decided to sleep on it overnight before writing.

I was glad to read the apology y'all published on the editorial page. But I still wanted to register my complaint. I understand about not censoring letters but this one was too awful to print. Especially with the older population in this area (including me at 70 and my husband at 80) it was a real kick in the gut.

It makes you wonder if the letter writer has parents!

Thanks for listening and hope to hear from you.

Janine Schmitt

Punta Gorda

