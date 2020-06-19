Editor:
My high school history teacher defined a ‘glittering generality’ as an opinion without supporting facts. Essay exams got a glittering zero for the infraction of mistaking opinions for facts. A recent contributor has done this in spades.
She said, “The haters … believe all that was presented to them without taking the time or making any effort to fact-check.” Just who are the haters and what hateful behaviors is she referring to?
“The haters must admit their thinking is unfounded and corrupt.” I can only assume ‘the haters’ have a different political outlook than the contributor and moreover being different does not qualify as corrupt.
She goes on to say, “Hate-filled behavior has become an obsession.” This is more like heated rhetoric than a fact-checked essay. More of the same when she claims, “There are sick people reading your newspaper.” This is just plain insulting even to Republican readers of the Sun. No facts, just empty accusations.
On the other hand, perhaps the piece was written tongue in cheek to demonstrate what glittering generalities look and sound like. A case study in evidence free rants. In which case I applaud her efforts. Well done!
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
