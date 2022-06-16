A letter from May 10th said “Trump and followers will destroy democracy.” First and foremost, we are not a democracy. Our country is a Republic.
Trump’s “allies“ are producing fake news? Fake news is the job of main stream media. They have admitted it is their job to influence people.
Trump’s “allies” are steering us toward Nazism? The Nazis were anti-Semites. Trump supports Israel, unlike Biden.
Trump’s allies ban and burn books? Actually, organizations of concerned parents are trying to ban books like “Gender Queer” and “Woke Baby” from school libraries. Book burning sounds like something from “Fahrenheit 451.” Provide proof that Trump and his allies are doing this.
You say Trump wants us to forget our history, yet he signed an executive order to establish the “1776 Commission,” promoting pro-American curriculum teaching the truth about our nation’s great history. The people who are erasing our history are antifa and BLM that destroyed historical statues.
Trump and allies have “lies and hate against anyone who isn’t white or rich?”The Washington Post said: “After four years of branding Trump a bigot, his critics were shocked to see his support among Blacks and Latinos grow in 2020. The lesson is that the way to win non-white voters is not by trying to beat the Democrats at identity politics but by delivering real improvements in people’s lives.”
Trump a dictator? I guess you haven’t noticed what Biden has done to destroy our Republic. Open your eyes and ears!
Agreed: Let’s “forget about party and do what is right for this country. “
