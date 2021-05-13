Editor:
Sunday’s letter indicating mRNA vaccines could have negative impacts on one’s DNA, especially children’s, is based on misconceptions of how the vaccines work.
mRNA vaccines, like Moderna and Pfizer, contain mRNA specifically engineered to produce the coronavirus spike protein, incapsulated in lipid-protective nanoparticles. After vaccination, these particles fuse to surrounding cells, releasing mRNA into the cell. The cell’s ribosomes read the encoded instructions carried by the mRNA and build virus spike proteins.
These spike proteins migrate to the cell’s surface and stick out where our immune system recognizes them. Immune helper T-cells detect them and raise the alarm for other immune cells to fight the intruder. Immune B-cells respond to this alarm and pour out antibodies targeting the spike protein for destruction and produce other memory B-cells that can retain information about the coronavirus for years. The vaccinated person is now protected.
The vaccine’s mRNA is eventually destroyed by the cell, leaving no permanent trace and the mRNA never enters the cell nucleus where DNA is kept. No scenario exists allowing mRNA to negatively impact the cell’s DNA and shouldn’t be of concern in vaccinating children.
The letter is also mistaken stating that children have only a “minor concern with contracting Corona.” Two studies this year, “…Ways Children Become Seriously Ill From the Coronavirus” and “Covid-Linked Syndrome in Children Is Growing, and Cases Are More Severe" say otherwise.
It’s a great disservice to put out unfounded fear of vaccinations. To achieve true herd immunity children must be vaccinated.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
