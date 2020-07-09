Editor:
I was amazed by the letter writer who claims nothing in the county is named for the Calusa. He need look no farther than the Whispering Giant carved by Peter Toth in 1974. Its name is “Calostimucu” – Calos was chief of the Calusa and “timucu” honors the Timucuans, another indigenous tribe.
There were many errors cited, mostly about Albert Gilchrist. Gilchrist didn’t grow up in Georgia, he was born in Greenwood, S.C. and raised in Quincy, Florida. He didn’t “flunk out” of West Point, he dropped out after being told he wouldn’t graduate with his class because he’d failed a philosophy course and needed to retake it. And he did not veto a bill to abolish forced labor in 1930. Not only was he long out of office (he was governor from 1909 to 1913), but by then he’d become a permanent resident of Indian Springs Cemetery. He died in May 1926. And for the record, the Tamiami Trail wasn’t “underway” in 1930. Construction began in 1915, two years after Gilchrist left office, and the trail officially opened in 1928, two years after his death.
That’s a few of the “oopsies” I caught. I’m hopeful you’ll hear from more history buffs about others. The “Opposing Viewpoint” by Jaha Cummings was a good start. There’s a wealth of history here in our pocket of paradise, I’ve studied it for over 35 years and have barely scratched the surface.
Lynn Harrell
Punta Gorda
