Some of your letters to the editor are absurd with no facts and just prejudice.
When someone states that if you don’t like DeSantis to move out of Florida and take Disney with you. That statement means 80,000 Disney jobs with tens of millions of dollars for tourists will abandon Florida entirely.
DeSantis would be left with a 25,000-acre house of horrors in Orlando. Central Florida will be stuck with more than $1 billion in debt and a massive property tax increase because of DeSantis anti-Disney vendetta. It will lower the GDP in Florida by 7.5%.
The writer being misinformed states that Biden stopped the pipeline and thought that it would help make us energy independent. The truth is it would cost the U.S. over $5 billion to build this pipe line to carry Canadian oil the dirtiest oil in the world to the Gulf Coast to be shipped overseas. If we are going to spend $5 billion it should be for infrastructure to benefit our citizens including Florida.
This same writer thinks Biden is letting illegal immigrants in so they can vote Democratic. As of 2020 the number of illegal immigrants in Florida is 772,000. Why does DeSantis allow it especially if he and his followers think they can and will just vote Democratic. In Florida you need to be a U.S. citizen to vote.
The last statement of the same writer is that he is staying in Florida voting for DeSantis. DeSantis is for people who think correctly.
