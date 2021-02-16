Editor:
Writer comparing apples to oranges:
I would like to address the writer who declares The Daily Sun should fact check its letters (Letters to the Editor 2/8/2021).
It seems the writer is the one who needs to do the checking. He states Trump signed 220 orders in four years and Biden only signed 28 at the time of his letter. Well ignorance abounds obviously. The fact is Trump signed four orders in the same time period that Biden signed 28. It's amazing how some people don't know the difference between one day and four years.
But then again I guess in order to make your point look valid you have to skew the facts and he called the original writer's statement of fact stupid. Well sir If you're looking for stupid statements look no further than your own.
Guy Dusek
Port Charlotte
