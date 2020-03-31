Editor:

I just wanted to respond to the "disclaimer" in the letters section this morning. I'm 72 with COPD and I'm being cautious. That said, were I to contract this deadly virus I know I will die a painful death so what's the point of delaying the inevitable?

Your writer was spot on and I saw that they're already "triaging" in Italy putting aside elderly patients without treating them due to limited resources. I'm sorry it has come to that, however as I said, instead of a week long inevitable painful death I would prefer physician-assisted suicide.

Arthur Falbo

Port Charlotte

