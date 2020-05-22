Editor:
To the fool (see Luke 12:20) who has the gall to criticize God and His creation of humanity (Letter to the Englewood Sun, May 11). Should God have asked for your counsel for His creation? Yes, He has you identified rightly as a fool.
Further, to those who want to go to Indian Mounds to thank the Indian gods for their protection from calamities. There are no Indian gods. There is only one God and He has said so. Fools too.
Steve Juracka
Englewood
