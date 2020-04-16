Editor:

Social Darwinism (survival of the fittest in a society) is the theme of Mr. Surkan’s letter. The other side of that coin is the non-survival of the least fit group. In Mr. Surkan’s opinion the least fit group is old folks. It was blacks in the slave era and Jews in the Nazi era. As you can see Social Darwinism is very flexible.

But try this on for size. Republicans are on record saying, “If you can’t afford health insurance then you can’t have it.” The reason being capitalism rules and health care for all is Socialism. This automatically puts the poor in the least fit category. Obamacare was an effort to reverse this Darwinistic dynamic.

COVID-19 has everyone on edge. You just don’t know if you will be tagged unfit and triaged out the door. If one of your family members has COVID-19 then you know in your heart that Social Darwinism sucks. So, if Mr. Surkan’s letter outrages you than so too should the Republican health care policy of sacrificing the poor on the altar of tax cuts.

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

