Editor:
Again, the Sun fails to fact check a letter from a reader. A writer attempting to support mail-in voting wrongly claims that Donald and Melania Trump, along with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Mike Pence, and his wife all voted by mail in 2016. A quick check on the internet will show videos of them voting in person.
I do not know where the writer got her statistics, citing the Heritage Foundation that only 204 fraudulent ballots were cast over the last 20 years but the following information is taken from the Heritage Foundation website. “This week, The Heritage Foundation added 26 new entries to its election fraud database, bringing the searchable ledger to a total of 1,132 proven instances of election fraud. That includes 983 cases that ended in a criminal conviction, 48 that led to civil penalties, 79 where defendants were enrolled in a diversion program, and 22 cases of official or judicial findings of fraud.” The foundation states their database is only a sampling of recent proven instances.
The writer is entitled to her own opinion, but not her own “facts.”
Dave Obrien
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.