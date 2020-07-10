Editor:

Again, the Sun fails to fact check a letter from a reader. A writer attempting to support mail-in voting wrongly claims that Donald and Melania Trump, along with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Mike Pence, and his wife all voted by mail in 2016. A quick check on the internet will show videos of them voting in person.

I do not know where the writer got her statistics, citing the Heritage Foundation that only 204 fraudulent ballots were cast over the last 20 years but the following information is taken from the Heritage Foundation website. “This week, The Heritage Foundation added 26 new entries to its election fraud database, bringing the searchable ledger to a total of 1,132 proven instances of election fraud. That includes 983 cases that ended in a criminal conviction, 48 that led to civil penalties, 79 where defendants were enrolled in a diversion program, and 22 cases of official or judicial findings of fraud.” The foundation states their database is only a sampling of recent proven instances.

The writer is entitled to her own opinion, but not her own “facts.”

Dave Obrien

North Port

