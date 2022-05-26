I'm responding to the fallacies that often appear in Letters to the Editor based primarily on the misinformation spread by the likes of Tucker Carlson. It is terrifying that so many, deceived by these fallacies, end up committing murder. There have been too many victims: 9 in a South Carolina church, 1 during the rally in Charlottesville, more than 50 in a mosque in New Zealand, 11 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, and now 10 in Buffalo.
The antisemitic and racist idea that Jews are somehow convincing people of color to “replace” whites strikes irrational fear in so many. What is even more terrifying is leading Republican politicians use this fear to attract voters.
Fallacy: Biden is allowing millions of illegal immigrants to cross into the U.S. to get more Democratic voters.
Fact: Biden did propose legislation to expand a “guest worker” program. Our economy desperately needs such workers. But, only fully legal American citizens can vote.
Fallacy: If you don’t like the governor of your state, move out.
Fact: We Americans don’t leave. We work to elect politicians who better represent our values.
Fallacy: Biden summarily dismissed the military from Afghanistan and abandoned people and expensive equipment.
Fact: The Trump Administration and the Taliban signed the exit agreement in February, 2020, promising complete withdrawal by May 1, 2020. Biden postponed until last August the (admittedly messy) withdrawal.
As the great sage Elvis Presley said, “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.”
