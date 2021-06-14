Editor:
During the Trump tenure, the adage, “words matter” was blatantly obvious. Words that were divisive, provocative and riddled with lies were spoken daily. Their repeated uses legitimized their message and lessened their horrible impact. The letter, "Kick out Biden, put Trump back in," clearly illustrates the impact of hateful words. To respond to your statements: President Biden advanced another rescue plan during the pandemic. Whether you agree with all its components, I am sure you took your stimulus check. Vaccine administration happened at record pace and the number of cases has clearly declined.
The world is not laughing at us. World leaders are relieved they have a fellow leader who has experience, collegiality, manners and respect for others.
The writer’s limited knowledge on electricity is simply sad. Electricity can be made from wind and solar power however, “Most of U.S. and world electricity generation is from electric power plants that use a turbine to drive electricity generators,” according to U.S. Energy Information Administration. As of 2019, approximately 7% of energy was generated from wind and solar power respectively. Decreasing our reliance on fossil fuel should be a goal to aspire toward along with harnessing the natural powers of the earth to produce electricity.
Unfortunately, it is within her First Amendment right to display her flag with its vile language. But again, we go back to words matter. Therefore, since your vocabulary is severely limited coupled with your subpar writing and research skills, I strongly suggest you take up another hobby.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
