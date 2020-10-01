Editor:
To the man who wrote the letter to the editor on Sept. 27, titled. “Would George Floyd Have Learned This Lesson?”
When we lived in Baltimore and my son would go for a jog, he would sometimes wear a hoodie. You know, to keep his ears warm. It made me very anxious. Imagine, if you can, what that would be like for the mother of a Black son. She’d have to worry every moment.
You don’t seem to understand that the situation involving a security guard who gave your brother every opportunity to remove himself from the situation before threatening to call your daddy, the guard who “impulsively slapped” your brother, is a poor comparison to what happened to George Floyd.
Your letter so clearly demonstrates the lack of understanding that comes with never having had to even consider the consequences. That little thing we call privilege. Please educate yourself about the number of people of color for whom any interaction with the police, despite their having cooperated fully, did not end well.
It’s admirable that your father supported the security guard’s actions in the case you describe. Yes, for the most part, we would be well-served to cooperate with the police. Unfortunately, that “lesson” would not have saved George Floyd. Or Eric Garner. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. Alton Sterling. Elijah McCain…
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.