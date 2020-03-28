Editor:
During a time of unprecedented uncertainty, I found it absolutely baffling that the newspaper would choose to run a letter to the editor from most certainly a troll who wanted to get a rise out of his comments.
I’m sure the newspaper feels that all readers, no matter how vitrolic and full of narcism, deserve to be heard like everyone else. As a supporter of the First Amendment, I agree that in most circumstances readers should be allowed to express their thoughts and allow the community to see their true colors.
But these aren’t normal circumstances.
It’s clear the writer has no moral compass — either he is trolling the newspaper’s opinion pages or he truly believes what he says in that the elderly and infirm should be left to die in order to reserve medical supplies while the country battles the coronavirus.
I’m sure his parents must be proud.
Florida has an aging population. With about 20 million residents, nearly 23 percent are over the age of 60. His belief that anyone ill should be left for the vultures is unfortunate and a slap to the faces of millions who have paid taxes their entire lives and are entitled to health care, whether from their own insurance or from the government.
I’m sure he had a good laugh when he saw his letter appear in the paper. I’m sure the paper has lost a few subscribers.
Christine Snyder
Punta Gorda
