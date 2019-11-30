Editor:
In today's paper a writer with obvious inside information has given us the complete biography of the whistleblower. She knows that the ‘alleged’ whistleblower has so many documented biases that “a prosecutor in the private sector wouldn't touch him with the proverbial 10 foot pole.”
She knows he (how does she know it’s a he?) is a registered Democrat, that he worked for Obama and Biden, that he openly criticizes Trump, that he helped launch the impeachment probe, and that he was fired from the National Security Council.
She should contact Jordan and Nunes because they want to know who this whistleblower is and with all of their resources they haven't been able to find out. Maybe when it gets to the Senate for the trial they could call today’s letter writer to the witness stand to give the country all of the invaluable information she has shared in her letter.
Ed Regan
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.