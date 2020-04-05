Editor:
In regards to the letter in the March 22 Sun:
"Give up, let older virus patients die."
First, I find it totally appalling that you would even print a letter like this. I believe in free speech and the freedom of the press but this letter goes beyond that. I doubt if you would print a letter from someone planning a murder or mass hysteria. What is wrong with our society that someone would make a comment like this?
At what age would this writer consider someone old? At what age should we just start to euthanize people? Who should decide who is to live or die? Should we euthanize the poor and homeless? They can be a financial burden on society as well. As he said "they have lived a good life. Let the vultures have them now."
I am very disappointed to think people like the writer exist and that he can even rationalize thinking like this. If this is what as a society, a nation, a people we have become, I see little hope for mankind's future. We are no longer children of God, but just animals trying to exist.
God bless us all and God bless American in our time of need.
Jerry Rosinski
Punta Gorda
