Reading the letters to the editor, I am sometimes amused, irritated, and or amazed. This morning I am angered by the letter writer who writes that we “. . . just let the old and infirm people die and quit spending money on them.” His concluding sentence is one of the worst sentiments I have ever read: “Let the vultures have them now!” He also assumes that “They have had a good life.” How does he come to that conclusion?
By the time you read this, I will be close to celebrating (alone) my 80th birthday. I believe I have as much a right to remain alive as does the man whose letter I am citing. In the 1930s, Hitler began a program of “cleansing” the German people by exterminating the mentally ill and infirm. It was a prelude to his more ambitious program of making Europe “Juden Frei.” I suspect that the man whom I am quoting would fit right in with that mentality.
Our empathetic to seniors writer will be happy to know that my 78-year-old sister will die soon of dementia and cancer. She taught elementary students for decades and will leave behind a grieving husband, two sons, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She will also leave me behind, her brother. We have survived the losses of our grandparents, parents, and both of our spouses and have never lost our close connection with each other. But we are only dispensable old people!
Donald Van Den Berghe
Rotonda West
