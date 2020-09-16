Editor:
In response to the letter “Democrats Taken Over by Socialists” (09/09/2020). The author quotes Patrice Cullors to make his point. But, as far as I could research, Cullors never said those words as quoted.
What I did find was that our contributor consulted two different Cullors interviews at two different times, cherry picked sentence fragments, combined them to worst effect and manufactured his quote. Trump would be proud.
On the off chance that I am wrong will the author provide the link to the single source, single sentence, supporting his claim.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.