In response to the letter “Democrats Taken Over by Socialists” (09/09/2020). The author quotes Patrice Cullors to make his point. But, as far as I could research, Cullors never said those words as quoted.

What I did find was that our contributor consulted two different Cullors interviews at two different times, cherry picked sentence fragments, combined them to worst effect and manufactured his quote. Trump would be proud.

On the off chance that I am wrong will the author provide the link to the single source, single sentence, supporting his claim.

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

