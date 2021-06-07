Editor:
In a letter today 6/1/21, an uniformed delusional writer laments that the world is laughing at us because of President Biden. She obviously forgot that the entire United Nations laughed at the former moron, oops I mean President Trump when he told them that he was the greatest in the history of the United States.
She must have missed the speech when Trump told us how our troops protected the airports during the Revolutionary War in 1776.
She must have missed the news conference when he suggested injecting bleach to cure Covid-19.
She must have missed the jobs report, the one that shows 200,000 jobs created in Trump's last 3 months versus 1,500,000 created in Biden's first 3 months.
In another letter the writer bemoans that Biden cancelled the keystone pipeline that would carry tar sands oil to be refined and shipped out of the country, while giving his ok to a Russian pipeline that will carry natural gas to Germany. That pipeline is needed by our ally Germany which would have been in dire straights without it. Facts matter but not to Retrumplicans, to them it is alternate (Fox entertainment) facts they prefer.
It is true that more arrests have been made at the border under Biden. I guess the border patrol is doing a better job now that they have a real commander in chief and not a golf crazy looney toon in the White House.
Joseph A. DelBonis
Rotonda West
