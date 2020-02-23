Editor:
A recent letter begins stating the Sun is “politically-neutral” thank goodness, as it should be. He then opines on teachers protesting for higher wages, that they must earn a raise.
In his “real world” workers are merited for time on the job and as teachers they must teach more, giving up holiday breaks to teach. I suppose his logic would demand that students give up their holiday breaks and in turn their parents as well? Or should they “teach” to empty classrooms?
Yes the profession of teaching is one that needs others i.e. students. It may not be measured by hours but years spent? How would the letter writer measure productivity of a single teacher, by one or the more than 30 in a class perhaps? He states unions are socialist entities, spoken like a CEO or one of a life of privilege whom has no need for workers protection.
I submit he’s never taught or had his “productivity” measured by the success or failure of others. Teaching is a giving profession frequently an unrewarded one and under-paid one, certainly not rewarded by “participation trophies.” Teachers often spend their own money to supply their classrooms.
I doubt the writer has had to self finance his job to increase his measure? In the real world children depend on teachers for more than book lessons. In the real world it is obvious that he has had good teachers affording him the ability to write his opinion piece.
Thank you teachers.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
