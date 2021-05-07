Editor:
A final word on the Propaganda law: I don't know who the latest individual letter of 5/4 checked his facts with or some other in previous letters writers, but the law is real. I do my research instead of getting it from Facebook or CNN. To the individual who claims that it is a falsehood: go to Congress.gov. In the upper left box it says current Congress, click on up arrow and highlight all congress, in the search box next to it type "smith mundt modernization act 2012" and hit enter. The bill will come up and you need only scroll down past the committee reports to the red box that says bill right underneath that box is H.R. 5736. Click on that and the bill's summary will come up. It is only 5 paragraphs long, but if you're smart enough to interpret what you read there you will see that it does allow the media and the government to use propaganda. I've done the research for you so you don't have to show your ignorance again and accuse the paper of printing false information, so you sir are the one who needs to get his facts straight not me. This bill was attached to the NDAA OF 2012 National Defense Authorization Act which Obama signed into law on January 2, 2013
Guy Dusek
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.