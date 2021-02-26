Editor:
Regarding the letter: "We may be past the point of no return."
Hypocrisy you say!
I had to hold my breath to prevent myself from screaming and scaring my dog this morning reading a letter from a man who appears to be educated. He paints the Republicans or anyone who voted for Trump as condoning the following,
Lying, stealing, hypocrisy, misogyny, xenophobia, rape, sexual assault, adultery, treason, and very crude speaking! He paints 75 million people as such, conveniently forgetting history.
Let me help, lying: You can have your doctor, Stealing: come on really only Republicans! Misogyny: JFK! Xenophobia, rape, sexual assault, adultery: all Bill Clinton, Treason: Biden’s son and perhaps himself, crude speaking: LBJ and lastly hypocrisy: look in the mirror letter writer. You might also want to turn on your TV or computer and see what the left liberal media, and Hollywood is doing to this country promoting and glorifying everything you mentioned and more.
John Falcone
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.