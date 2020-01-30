Editor:
In a letter to the editor on Jan. 22 (“Teachers must earn any raise they get”), the writer stated that teachers should get pay raises “only if they increase their worth; their productivity.” He goes on to say that if they want more pay they should give up their well-deserved vacations because “in the ‘real’ world you are rewarded only if there is just cause.”
In the “real” world when people leave their places of employment they typically leave anything that is work-related. Not so teachers, and as a retired teacher, I should know. After teaching 150 students (and that’s not hyperbole) all day, I went home and still had another 6-8 hours of work to complete, including lesson planning, grading, calling parents, answering e-mails, etc.
And during those vacations you mentioned in your letter? I used those to take continuing education courses, update lesson plans, and grade papers, among other things. I often missed spending time with my family so that I could be a better teacher for my students. By the way, the school district’s allotted vacation days were the only ones I was entitled to take; teachers don’t get vacation days like those who work in the “real world.” Teachers do get sick days, but it was far more work to use them; a teacher needs to create lesson plans for the substitute and then grade everything the students submit.
You really don’t know what a teacher actually does. I would suggest that you spend time in a classroom.
Evynn Blaher
Punta Gorda
