I appreciate Sun’s response to John Surkan’s letter of March 20. But I feel compelled to offer my thoughts as well.
Mr. Surkan is obviously not of “The Greatest Generation.” It is also obvious that he has no respect for those who have sacrificed and suffered so he could have the right to freely express his contempt. He probably has no close family ties and has never felt the love of grandparents.
He advocates letting the old die rather than spend money trying to heal them. After all, cancer and diabetes are more prevalent in older people as their immune functions go down with age. “They have lived the good life, let the vultures have them now,” he writes.
Mr. Surkan was born at the wrong time. Had he been a young man during the war, he would have been the perfect Nazi. He would have walked from patient to patient signaling who would receive medical treatment and who would not; who would be saved and who would die – and just as the Nazi’s designated gypsies, mentally challenged, gays, and Jews as undesirables.
His attitude is frightening and despicable. Let’s hope that this is not the foreshadowing of a new uncaring world in which “every man for himself” is the norm.
Jack W. Bernstein
Port Charlotte
