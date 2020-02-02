Editor:
In response to a letter on Jan. 22, about teachers "earning" raises:
The writer is uninformed about school calendars and teachers working summers. Historically, children attended school in the coldest/hottest months of the year. They stayed home in spring and fall for planting/harvesting of crops. As cities grew, and became hotter, middle and upper classes escaped to the cooler countrysides. This left most schools half empty.
With the impact of labor unions and the eight-hour work day, many adults felt the brain is a muscle and needed time off. City heat was the biggest contributor for the traditional nine-month school calendar. State legislators determine school calendars, not teachers. Florida teachers do not receive pay in the summer.
Teachers are educated, dedicated professionals. Many have their advanced, Masters' degrees. We work in difficult, exigent circumstances. Class sizes, administration expectations, budget constraints, the breakdown of the family, drug/alcohol abuse, and other social concerns make teaching a demanding occupational effort. Most of us work much longer than our contract day. We come early and stay late.
Teachers make evey other profession possible. So, we are of worth and value, we do so much more than just "show up". The writer obviously isn't an educator or have a true understanding of what we do, accomplish, and overcome daily. Can you read? Thank a teacher.
Sandie Schelm
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.