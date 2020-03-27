Editor:
After reading the reactions to the letter in the March 22 edition of The Sun, I felt compelled to respond with a letter to the seniors in our community. First and foremost, I cannot help but feel that his letter was satirical. A quick Facebook search leads me to believe the writer himself falls into the 60-plus range. Thus, I doubt he was serious in saying we should “just let the old and infirm people die.”
For the sake of conversation, let’s focus on what question his letter meant to ask the reader. I argue he intended to highlight an important question that medical professionals and policymakers will have to face in the coming days: who should die as a result of this pandemic? Or, more specifically, who should receive lifesaving care and medical equipment? Like it or not, clinicians across our country will have to choose who lives and dies by weighing available resources against the patient’s potential to survive. Unfortunately, that means those of advanced age with underlying conditions will not be given priority.
If you dislike the idea of anyone choosing who lives or dies because they are older and “lived a good life”, I challenge you to call and email your elected leaders. Demand that they pressure the president to mobilize military medical professionals and use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of ventilators and critical medical supplies. Your surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic may depend on it!
Cameron Fernandez
Port Charlotte
