While reading a Port Charlotte lady's letter explaining what "woke" means, I saw that her list of definitions included liberals fostering hatred for our country. That was too far. There is zero evidence supporting that assertion and many others in the list.
There is a difference between being critical of the country and fostering hatred for it. There is a substantial difference between demanding accountability from the police and allegedly allowing criminals to go free. Similarly, there is a substantial difference between informing students of the facts regarding the history of racism and "radicalizing" them.
There is no evidence that anyone is attempting to replace historical facts with Marxism and Socialism, two ideologies that are erroneously conflated. The ambiguity of the letter's allegations regarding minors and gender distinction, while highly inflammatory, makes it difficult to address; what facts show that liberals are supporting mutilation?
"Woke" is a meaningless term and a buzzword used by people who cannot discuss the issues in detail.
It is interesting that the letter references Voltaire, and the consequences of people believing absurdities. Voltaire was an Empiricist. focusing on factual, empirically derived knowledge. As such, he was a supporter of social reform, "Tolerance has never provoked a civil war, intolerance has covered the Earth in carnage."
