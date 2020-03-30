Editor:

This is a comment on the March 20 letter to the editor, “Taxpayers foot the bill for sand, parking.”

I take great offense with this attack on the President of the South Manasota and Sandpiper Key Association. The letter writer calls him “someone in office that helps themselves...politics at its best.” I think the writer meant politics at its worst since he is impugning the SMSKA president’s integrity and implying self-dealing.

I know the SMSKA president. He is a dedicated, refreshingly capable, unpaid leader of SMSKA as are all the officers and the past-president. SMSKA worked fofr five years to get the sand nourishment approved for a beach that we all use. The officers, especially the president, put in hundreds of hours a month furthering the goals of the 500 members of the homeowners’ association.

The letter writer could have made his points and voiced his opinion without kicking sand in the eyes of a first-class fellow.

Kerrigan Clough

Manasota Key

