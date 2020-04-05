Editor:
Although not needed, I appreciate the Sun's apology posted in your Viewpoint section. I also am grateful you are listing the name of the person referred to for this letter that was posted March 22.
The individual who wrote this misguided piece, from the content of his letter, seems to have a substantial IQ, but sorely lacks conscious, heart and apathy.
Being part of the group of older people and still capable of enjoying the fruits of life, my wife, loving lab, family, friends, our climate and all that is beautiful, it's a shame his selfish mindset doesn't understand the value of life for every individual. Without sounding too sentimental, I and so many of the "older people" he wishes were sacrificed, don't forget the many who at a young age paid the ultimate price protecting us, our country and future generations enjoy the liberties he and we all so enjoy.
How sad that his misguided views don't enable him to respect those that gave him a choice to express his opinions like the letter you printed.
Frank LeMond
North Port
