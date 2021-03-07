Editor:

I found it incredible to read an epistle from a Democrat, venting against government overreach, freedoms being taken away, and our governor who has done an exceptional job protecting our liberties while fighting a pandemic. Really?

Unlike Democratic governors in New York and California, Governor Ron DeSantis has worked to protect citizens from Covid-19 while keeping us free to live our lives, keep our children in school, go to our places of worship and run our businesses. There is a reason people are fleeing to Florida and it’s more than our sunshine.

I suggest the letter writer consider switching parties since he seems to support Republican values, to respect Ronald Reagan and to hate government overreach, which we are now witnessing from the federal government. But then he would first have to support a true Republican and conservative leader, our governor, Ron DeSantis.

Theresa Murtha

Punta Gorda

