Editor:
I found it incredible to read an epistle from a Democrat, venting against government overreach, freedoms being taken away, and our governor who has done an exceptional job protecting our liberties while fighting a pandemic. Really?
Unlike Democratic governors in New York and California, Governor Ron DeSantis has worked to protect citizens from Covid-19 while keeping us free to live our lives, keep our children in school, go to our places of worship and run our businesses. There is a reason people are fleeing to Florida and it’s more than our sunshine.
I suggest the letter writer consider switching parties since he seems to support Republican values, to respect Ronald Reagan and to hate government overreach, which we are now witnessing from the federal government. But then he would first have to support a true Republican and conservative leader, our governor, Ron DeSantis.
Theresa Murtha
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.