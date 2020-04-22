Editor:
In a recent letter, a local resident expressed his belief that all Democrats are stupid.
Does he really think that name calling will help persuade those that disagree with his views to change their thinking or does he believe that emulating the habits of our president will make him part of the “in” crowd.”
Our nation’s population is made up of many diverse groups of people and their descendants from societies and cultures that emanated all over the world. This mix of backgrounds forced different ways of thinking and ideas to contrast with each other and contribute to a constant flow of new ideas and developments. It is the exchange of different views, not the stifling of ideas that differ with your own, that brings about creativity. When you stifle all ideas but those that agree with yours, you stifle the development of new thoughts and new approaches to society.
New ideas, thoughts and developments made America great, not calling other views “fake news.”
Miles, open up your mind and let some daylight in. You might see a new and better world.
Richard Greenwald
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.