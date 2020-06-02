Editor:
After reading a letter (May 14th) from a gentleman in Port Charlotte it made me realize what fake news really is. I was surprised to see someone so angry with it and then actually spreading it himself.
This gentleman is a Trump supporter but it is sad to note how the Democrats are being portrayed. As an American, not a Democrat or Republican I vote for the person. And by the way, President Trump was a Democrat but switched parties many times.
Fake news is an opinion, an assumption, or a right out lie. You can always tell fake news by words such as: obvious, ignoring, scheming, bad-mouthing etc., or simply assumptions of what other people think, feel, want, or believe.
We all have different opinions of how the term “fake news” started. I can remember when we all had the privilege of having our own values respected whether they were agreed upon or not. What tore us all apart? It wasn't the real journalists. The hard workers who keep us informed and who we turn to for our world news as well as local. They work on very tight editing guidelines where only facts and direct quotes mean anything.
Everyone is entitled to an opinion...it's called freedom of speech and right now we should be boosting each other up.
LaVerna Stephens
Englewood
